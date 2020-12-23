Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas CityBizList Fairfield Residential has bought The Huntington, a 320-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Catalyst Urban Development sold the complex, which sits on five acres at 4925 Rasor Blvd, in a deal brokered by...
Dallas CityBizList Driftwood Capital has bought the 248-room Hilton Dallas Southlake Town Square hotel The Coral Gables, Fla, investor bought the property, about a 10-minute drive from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, from Hobbs &...
Multi Housing News Lynd Acquisitions Group has paid $467 million, or $162,152/unit, for the 288-unit Village at Lionstone Apartments in Colorado Springs, Colo The Shavano Park, Texas, company purchased the property, at 255 Lionstone Drive, from...
San Diego Business Journal Casa Anita Apartments LLC has paid $309 million, or $288,785/unit for the Sterling, a 107-unit apartment complex in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, Ariz The Del Mar, Calif, company purchased the property from Pathfinder...
Sealy & Co has acquired the 11 million square-foot Lakeview Commerce Center distribution facility in Granite City, Ill The Dallas investment company purchased the industrial property, at 3951 Lakeview Corporate Drive, from Panattoni Development...
Multi Housing News The Milestone Group has acquired The Pavilions at Arrowhead, a 248-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz, for $433 million, or $174,596/unit The Dallas investment firm purchased the property, at 7400 West Arrowhead Clubhouse...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Starlight US Multi-Family has paid $773 million, or about $240,810/unit, for LaVie South Park, a 321-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC An affiliate of UBS Realty Investors LLC sold the property, which...
Dallas CityBizList Endeavor Real Estate Group has sold Trinity at Left Bank, a 337-unit apartment property in Fort Worth, Texas Weinstein Properties bought the complex in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property...
Dallas Business Journal An affiliate of Larson Capital Management has bought the Tollway Towers, a pair of office buildings with a combined 321,578 square feet in Dallas Champion Partners of Dallas sold the 12- and 14-story buildings, at 15660 and...