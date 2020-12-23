Log In or Subscribe to read more
Prizm Outlets, the former Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas that is owned by a CMBS trust, is being put up for sale The 375,722-square-foot retail property in Primm, Nev, at the state's border with California and about 40 miles from the Las Vegas strip,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A joint venture of MetLife Investment Management and Granite Properties has lined up $210 million of construction financing for a 26-story office building at Atlanta’s Midtown Union mixed-use complex Wells Fargo Bank...
Charlotte Business Journal Rockefeller Group has started construction on the two-building Stateline77 industrial project, with more than 1 million square feet in Fort Mill, SC, about 19 miles south of Charlotte, NC The property is being developed...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $716 million of financing against the Katy 90 Fulfillment Center, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property leased to Amazoncom Inc in Brookshire, Texas, some 30 miles west of Houston The property,...
Philadelphia Business Journal DH Property Holdings is planning to develop a 733,800-square-foot industrial project along the Delaware River in Philadelphia The New York company recently acquired the project’s 67-acre development site, at 5000...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank has provided $402 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund the acquisition of the 405-unit Westland Park Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The loan has a seven-year term and...
Dallas Business Journal An affiliate of Larson Capital Management has bought the Tollway Towers, a pair of office buildings with a combined 321,578 square feet in Dallas Champion Partners of Dallas sold the 12- and 14-story buildings, at 15660 and...
Dallas Business Journal Lovett Commercial is planning to build a 1 million-square-foot warehouse property in Dallas The Houston developer has proposed building the industrial property near the northwest corner of Singleton Boulevard and Norwich...
The Brookview Cos has paid $54 million, or $173,076/unit, for the 312-unit Apex on Preston luxury apartment complex in Louisville, Ky The Tampa, Fla, apartment specialist purchased the property, at 11602 Apex View Drive, from Waypoint Real Estate...