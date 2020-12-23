Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A stress gauge that Kroll Bond Rating Agency uses for the CMBS sector increased again last month, despite declines in the volume of CMBS loans that are delinquent or in special servicing That gauge, the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A joint venture of MetLife Investment Management and Granite Properties has lined up $210 million of construction financing for a 26-story office building at Atlanta’s Midtown Union mixed-use complex Wells Fargo Bank...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $716 million of financing against the Katy 90 Fulfillment Center, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property leased to Amazoncom Inc in Brookshire, Texas, some 30 miles west of Houston The property,...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $822 million of financing against the 250-unit Watermark apartment property that’s being developed in the Reseda area of Los Angeles The property, at 6625 Reseda Blvd, is being developed by a venture...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank has provided $402 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund the acquisition of the 405-unit Westland Park Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The loan has a seven-year term and...
Dallas Business Journal An affiliate of Larson Capital Management has bought the Tollway Towers, a pair of office buildings with a combined 321,578 square feet in Dallas Champion Partners of Dallas sold the 12- and 14-story buildings, at 15660 and...
The Brookview Cos has paid $54 million, or $173,076/unit, for the 312-unit Apex on Preston luxury apartment complex in Louisville, Ky The Tampa, Fla, apartment specialist purchased the property, at 11602 Apex View Drive, from Waypoint Real Estate...
Nashville Business Journal Ashford Hospitality Trust is offering for sale the 673-room Renaissance Nashville hotel in downtown Nashville, Tenn Hodges Ward Elliott of Atlanta has been tapped to market the property, at 611 Commerce St, which was built...
The Real Deal A venture of Brookfield Property Partners, China Investment Corp and AEW Capital Management has secured $835 million of financing against One New York Plaza, a 26 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Wells Fargo, Goldman...