Hartz Mountain Industries is considering handing its 358-room Sheraton Lincoln Harbor Hotel in Weehawken, NJ, over to its lenders in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure The 29-year-old hotel, at 500 Harbor Blvd, along the Hudson River and next to a pier...
Thor Equities has paid $505 million, or $52331/sf, for 350 Holger Way, a 96,502-square-foot office building in San Jose, Calif The New York investor bought the building, part of the District 237 complex, from KBS REIT II Inc, which had acquired the...
Denver Business Journal Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners has sold three industrial/flex buildings with 461,224 square feet in the Enterprise Park Business Center in Denver for $77 million, or $16695/sf The Denver investor sold the buildings to an...
Dwight Capital has provided $306 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program for the Tesora Apartments, with 231 units in Las Vegas The loan takes out a HUD loan, under the agency’s...
Phoenix apartment investor 3rd Ave Investments has paid $255 million, or $154,545/unit for the 165-unit Meadows Apartments at 17602 North Cave Creek Road in Phoenix The company bought the property, which was constructed in 1985, from GFT Investments...
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp has paid $967 million, or $147/sf, for the 657,518-square-foot industrial building at 3150 Highway 42 in Locust Grove, Ga, which is about 35 miles southeast of Atlanta The building is within the Gardner Logistics...
Crain’s Chicago Business Growth Capital Partners has paid $42 million, or $13268/sf for the industrial building at 3507 West 51st St in Chicago that totals 316,550 square feet The Birmingham, Ala, investor, better known by its initials GCP,...
Majestic Asset Management Inc has paid $13125 million, or $22629/sf, for the 58,000-square-foot office building at 120 Cremona Drive in Goleta, Calif, which is near Santa Barbara, Calif, and northwest of Los Angeles The Agoura Hills, Calif, company...
Prizm Outlets, the former Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas that is owned by a CMBS trust, is being put up for sale The 375,722-square-foot retail property in Primm, Nev, at the state's border with California and about 40 miles from the Las Vegas strip,...