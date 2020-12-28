Log In or Subscribe to read more
An affiliate of Novogradac and Co has paid $60 million, or $122,951/unit for the 488-unit Tides on Rail apartment complex in Phoenix The affiliate bought the 41-year-old property, at 1905 West Las Palmaritas Drive, from Tides Equities of Los...
Dwight Capital has provided $306 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program for the Tesora Apartments, with 231 units in Las Vegas The loan takes out a HUD loan, under the agency’s...
Phoenix apartment investor 3rd Ave Investments has paid $255 million, or $154,545/unit for the 165-unit Meadows Apartments at 17602 North Cave Creek Road in Phoenix The company bought the property, which was constructed in 1985, from GFT Investments...
Prizm Outlets, the former Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas that is owned by a CMBS trust, is being put up for sale The 375,722-square-foot retail property in Primm, Nev, at the state's border with California and about 40 miles from the Las Vegas strip,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A stress gauge that Kroll Bond Rating Agency uses for the CMBS sector increased again last month, despite declines in the volume of CMBS loans that are delinquent or in special servicing That gauge, the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A joint venture of MetLife Investment Management and Granite Properties has lined up $210 million of construction financing for a 26-story office building at Atlanta’s Midtown Union mixed-use complex Wells Fargo Bank...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $716 million of financing against the Katy 90 Fulfillment Center, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property leased to Amazoncom Inc in Brookshire, Texas, some 30 miles west of Houston The property,...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $822 million of financing against the 250-unit Watermark apartment property that’s being developed in the Reseda area of Los Angeles The property, at 6625 Reseda Blvd, is being developed by a venture...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank has provided $402 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund the acquisition of the 405-unit Westland Park Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The loan has a seven-year term and...