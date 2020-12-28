Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners has sold three industrial/flex buildings with 461,224 square feet in the Enterprise Park Business Center in Denver for $77 million, or $16695/sf The Denver investor sold the buildings to an...
Dwight Capital has provided $306 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program for the Tesora Apartments, with 231 units in Las Vegas The loan takes out a HUD loan, under the agency’s...
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp has paid $967 million, or $147/sf, for the 657,518-square-foot industrial building at 3150 Highway 42 in Locust Grove, Ga, which is about 35 miles southeast of Atlanta The building is within the Gardner Logistics...
Crain’s Chicago Business Growth Capital Partners has paid $42 million, or $13268/sf for the industrial building at 3507 West 51st St in Chicago that totals 316,550 square feet The Birmingham, Ala, investor, better known by its initials GCP,...
Majestic Asset Management Inc has paid $13125 million, or $22629/sf, for the 58,000-square-foot office building at 120 Cremona Drive in Goleta, Calif, which is near Santa Barbara, Calif, and northwest of Los Angeles The Agoura Hills, Calif, company...
Prizm Outlets, the former Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas that is owned by a CMBS trust, is being put up for sale The 375,722-square-foot retail property in Primm, Nev, at the state's border with California and about 40 miles from the Las Vegas strip,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A joint venture of MetLife Investment Management and Granite Properties has lined up $210 million of construction financing for a 26-story office building at Atlanta’s Midtown Union mixed-use complex Wells Fargo Bank...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $716 million of financing against the Katy 90 Fulfillment Center, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property leased to Amazoncom Inc in Brookshire, Texas, some 30 miles west of Houston The property,...
Dallas CityBizList Fairfield Residential has bought The Huntington, a 320-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Catalyst Urban Development sold the complex, which sits on five acres at 4925 Rasor Blvd, in a deal brokered by...