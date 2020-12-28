Log In or Subscribe to read more
An affiliate of Novogradac and Co has paid $60 million, or $122,951/unit for the 488-unit Tides on Rail apartment complex in Phoenix The affiliate bought the 41-year-old property, at 1905 West Las Palmaritas Drive, from Tides Equities of Los...
Denver Business Journal Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners has sold three industrial/flex buildings with 461,224 square feet in the Enterprise Park Business Center in Denver for $77 million, or $16695/sf The Denver investor sold the buildings to an...
Phoenix apartment investor 3rd Ave Investments has paid $255 million, or $154,545/unit for the 165-unit Meadows Apartments at 17602 North Cave Creek Road in Phoenix The company bought the property, which was constructed in 1985, from GFT Investments...
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp has paid $967 million, or $147/sf, for the 657,518-square-foot industrial building at 3150 Highway 42 in Locust Grove, Ga, which is about 35 miles southeast of Atlanta The building is within the Gardner Logistics...
Crain’s Chicago Business Growth Capital Partners has paid $42 million, or $13268/sf for the industrial building at 3507 West 51st St in Chicago that totals 316,550 square feet The Birmingham, Ala, investor, better known by its initials GCP,...
Majestic Asset Management Inc has paid $13125 million, or $22629/sf, for the 58,000-square-foot office building at 120 Cremona Drive in Goleta, Calif, which is near Santa Barbara, Calif, and northwest of Los Angeles The Agoura Hills, Calif, company...
Dallas CityBizList Fairfield Residential has bought The Huntington, a 320-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Catalyst Urban Development sold the complex, which sits on five acres at 4925 Rasor Blvd, in a deal brokered by...
Dallas CityBizList Driftwood Capital has bought the 248-room Hilton Dallas Southlake Town Square hotel The Coral Gables, Fla, investor bought the property, about a 10-minute drive from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, from Hobbs &...
Multi Housing News Lynd Acquisitions Group has paid $467 million, or $162,152/unit, for the 288-unit Village at Lionstone Apartments in Colorado Springs, Colo The Shavano Park, Texas, company purchased the property, at 255 Lionstone Drive, from...