Hartz Mountain Industries is considering handing its 358-room Sheraton Lincoln Harbor Hotel in Weehawken, NJ, over to its lenders in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure The 29-year-old hotel, at 500 Harbor Blvd, along the Hudson River and next to a pier...
Prizm Outlets, the former Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas that is owned by a CMBS trust, is being put up for sale The 375,722-square-foot retail property in Primm, Nev, at the state's border with California and about 40 miles from the Las Vegas strip,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A stress gauge that Kroll Bond Rating Agency uses for the CMBS sector increased again last month, despite declines in the volume of CMBS loans that are delinquent or in special servicing That gauge, the...
Crystal View Capital, a Las Vegas investment manager, is seeking to raise $95 million of equity commitments for its third investment fund The vehicle, Crystal View Capital Fund III, will pursue self-storage facilities and manufactured-housing...
Nashville Business Journal Ashford Hospitality Trust is offering for sale the 673-room Renaissance Nashville hotel in downtown Nashville, Tenn Hodges Ward Elliott of Atlanta has been tapped to market the property, at 611 Commerce St, which was built...
Kohan Retail Investment Group has purchased the distressed $627 million loan against the Burnsville Center shopping mall outside of Minneapolis The Great Neck, NY, company paid a total of $20 million for the loan, which was securitized through GS...
Macerich Co has injected $100 million of equity to pay down a $3005 million loan, provided by a group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank, against the Fashion District retail property in downtown Philadelphia The action means Macerich, of Santa...
Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc has formed a venture with Madison International Realty to pursue industrial properties in infill locations The venture, which will be capitalized with $300 million of equity, is 20 percent owned by Plymouth Industrial, a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Poughkeepsie Galleria, a 12 million-square-foot enclosed shopping mall in New York’s Hudson Valley, about 75 miles north of New York City, has been appraised at a value of only $686 million That...