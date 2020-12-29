Log In or Subscribe to read more
Puget Sound Business Journal American Realty Advisors has sold Waterfront Place at Yarrow Bay, a 54,747-square-foot office building in Kirkland, Wash, for $45 million, or $82196/sf The buyer was not disclosed The Los Angeles investment manager had...
An affiliate of STAG Industrial Inc has paid $1425 million, or $13656/sf, for the 104,352-square-foot industrial building at 464 East Chilton Drive in Chandler, Ariz The Boston REIT purchased the property from Cohen Asset Management Inc, which was...
San Diego Business Journal Shapery Enterprises has acquired the 208-unit Mission Trails apartments in San Diego for an undisclosed price The San Diego developer bought the property, at 6975 Golfcrest Drive, from Sares Regis Group of Newport Beach,...
An affiliate of Novogradac and Co has paid $60 million, or $122,951/unit for the 488-unit Tides on Rail apartment complex in Phoenix The affiliate bought the 41-year-old property, at 1905 West Las Palmaritas Drive, from Tides Equities of Los...
Thor Equities has paid $505 million, or $52331/sf, for 350 Holger Way, a 96,502-square-foot office building in San Jose, Calif The New York investor bought the building, part of the District 237 complex, from KBS REIT II Inc, which had acquired the...
Denver Business Journal Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners has sold three industrial/flex buildings with 461,224 square feet in the Enterprise Park Business Center in Denver for $77 million, or $16695/sf The Denver investor sold the buildings to an...
Phoenix apartment investor 3rd Ave Investments has paid $255 million, or $154,545/unit for the 165-unit Meadows Apartments at 17602 North Cave Creek Road in Phoenix The company bought the property, which was constructed in 1985, from GFT Investments...
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp has paid $967 million, or $147/sf, for the 657,518-square-foot industrial building at 3150 Highway 42 in Locust Grove, Ga, which is about 35 miles southeast of Atlanta The building is within the Gardner Logistics...
Crain’s Chicago Business Growth Capital Partners has paid $42 million, or $13268/sf for the industrial building at 3507 West 51st St in Chicago that totals 316,550 square feet The Birmingham, Ala, investor, better known by its initials GCP,...