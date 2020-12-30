Log In or Subscribe to read more
Levittown Now NorthPoint Development has paid $160 million for the 1,800-acre Keystone Industrial Port Complex in the Philadelphia suburb of Falls Township, Pa The Kansas City, Mo, developer bought the property, along the Delaware River, from US...
AZBigMediacom DPC Development has paid $65 million, or $27227/sf, for the 238,735-square-foot Park at San Tan office and retail complex in Chandler, Ariz The Denver developer purchased the property, at 3075 Ray Road, from TA Realty of Boston Park at...
Houston Business Journal Trammell Crow Co is breaking ground on the fifth and final phase of its Park 8Ninety industrial development in Missouri City, Texas, about 18 miles southwest of Houston The 129-acre business park, which currently has 11...
Dallas Business Journal Southwestern Health Resources is relocating its headquarters to Farmers Branch, Texas The Dallas-based organization, an integrated health network between the UT Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health Resources systems,...
Austin Business Journal Amazoncom Inc wants to build a 1 million-square-foot warehouse property in San Marcos, Texas, about 30 miles south of Austin, Texas The industrial project has been proposed for a 71-acre site near the Hays County...
First National Realty Partners has paid $235 million, or $12205/sf, for the 192,548-square-foot High Point Harris Teeter shopping center in High Point, NC The Red Bank, NJ, investor bought the property from HPM LP, which was represented in the...
Office Properties Income Trust has paid $351 million, or $234/sf, for the 150,000-square-foot office building at 446 Wrenplace Road in Fort Mill, SC The Newton, Mass, REIT acquired the property from its developer, a venture of Lincoln Harris and...
Puget Sound Business Journal American Realty Advisors has sold Waterfront Place at Yarrow Bay, a 54,747-square-foot office building in Kirkland, Wash, for $45 million, or $82196/sf The buyer was not disclosed The Los Angeles investment manager had...
An affiliate of STAG Industrial Inc has paid $1425 million, or $13656/sf, for the 104,352-square-foot industrial building at 464 East Chilton Drive in Chandler, Ariz The Boston REIT purchased the property from Cohen Asset Management Inc, which was...