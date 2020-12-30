Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Passco Cos has bought the 338-unit Lenox Overlook Apartments in San Antonio The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property, at 17715 Overlook Loop, from Oden Hughes LLC of Austin, Texas The sales price was not...
Houston Business Journal Trammell Crow Co is breaking ground on the fifth and final phase of its Park 8Ninety industrial development in Missouri City, Texas, about 18 miles southwest of Houston The 129-acre business park, which currently has 11...
Dallas Business Journal Southwestern Health Resources is relocating its headquarters to Farmers Branch, Texas The Dallas-based organization, an integrated health network between the UT Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health Resources systems,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A joint venture of MetLife Investment Management and Granite Properties has lined up $210 million of construction financing for a 26-story office building at Atlanta’s Midtown Union mixed-use complex Wells Fargo Bank...
Charlotte Business Journal Rockefeller Group has started construction on the two-building Stateline77 industrial project, with more than 1 million square feet in Fort Mill, SC, about 19 miles south of Charlotte, NC The property is being developed...
Dallas CityBizList Fairfield Residential has bought The Huntington, a 320-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Catalyst Urban Development sold the complex, which sits on five acres at 4925 Rasor Blvd, in a deal brokered by...
Dallas CityBizList Driftwood Capital has bought the 248-room Hilton Dallas Southlake Town Square hotel The Coral Gables, Fla, investor bought the property, about a 10-minute drive from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, from Hobbs &...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $822 million of financing against the 250-unit Watermark apartment property that’s being developed in the Reseda area of Los Angeles The property, at 6625 Reseda Blvd, is being developed by a venture...
Philadelphia Business Journal DH Property Holdings is planning to develop a 733,800-square-foot industrial project along the Delaware River in Philadelphia The New York company recently acquired the project’s 67-acre development site, at 5000...