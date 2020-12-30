Log In or Subscribe to read more
Koch Real Estate Investments, which earlier this year had provided senior secured financing to Ladder Capital Corp, has exercised an option it received to take a common equity position in the mortgage REIT The company, a unit of Koch Industries,...
Argentic Securities, among the most active retainers of risk in CMBS conduit transactions since rules were implemented four years ago, is moving 14 of the highest-rated bond classes it acquired over the years into new Delaware Statutory Trusts The...
Crystal View Capital, a Las Vegas investment manager, is seeking to raise $95 million of equity commitments for its third investment fund The vehicle, Crystal View Capital Fund III, will pursue self-storage facilities and manufactured-housing...
Macerich Co has injected $100 million of equity to pay down a $3005 million loan, provided by a group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank, against the Fashion District retail property in downtown Philadelphia The action means Macerich, of Santa...
Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc has formed a venture with Madison International Realty to pursue industrial properties in infill locations The venture, which will be capitalized with $300 million of equity, is 20 percent owned by Plymouth Industrial, a...
TerraCap Management so far has raised $250 million of a targeted $450 million of equity commitments for its fifth real estate investment fund The Estero, Fla, investment manager would use the fund, TerraCap Partners V, to pursue apartment and office...
Institutional investors increased their target allocation to commercial real estate this year to 106 percent from 105 percent in 2019 and are now 170 basis points higher than they were 12 years ago But they largely remain under-allocated to the...
Commercial Observer A venture of Sun Equity Partners and The Heskel Group has secured a $59 million loan and a $14 million preferred equity investment for its 88,000-square-foot Shoppes at 82nd Street retail property in Queens, NY New York Community...
Only $85 billion of hotels changed hands during the first 10 months of the year, according to Real Capital Analytics That was down 71 percent from last year - and $49 billion of this year's volume took place before the coronavirus pandemic struck in...