Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Emerald Equity Group, led by Isaac Kassirer, has thrown into bankruptcy roughly a dozen apartment buildings with 1,181 units on and around West 107th and East 117th streets in the Harlem area of New York The bankruptcy was first...
Argentic Securities, among the most active retainers of risk in CMBS conduit transactions since rules were implemented four years ago, is moving 14 of the highest-rated bond classes it acquired over the years into new Delaware Statutory Trusts The...
Dwight Capital has provided $28 million of mortgage financing under a US Department of Housing and Urban Development program for the 170-unit Desert Sky Apartments in Las Vegas The loan is the second under the agency’s 223(f) program for the...
Crain’s New York Business Legislators in New York State have approved the Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020, which restricts evictions and foreclosures until May 1 The bill is expected to be signed by the state’s...
Hartz Mountain Industries is considering handing its 358-room Sheraton Lincoln Harbor Hotel in Weehawken, NJ, over to its lenders in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure The 29-year-old hotel, at 500 Harbor Blvd, along the Hudson River and next to a pier...
An affiliate of Novogradac and Co has paid $60 million, or $122,951/unit for the 488-unit Tides on Rail apartment complex in Phoenix The affiliate bought the 41-year-old property, at 1905 West Las Palmaritas Drive, from Tides Equities of Los...
Dwight Capital has provided $306 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program for the Tesora Apartments, with 231 units in Las Vegas The loan takes out a HUD loan, under the agency’s...
Phoenix apartment investor 3rd Ave Investments has paid $255 million, or $154,545/unit for the 165-unit Meadows Apartments at 17602 North Cave Creek Road in Phoenix The company bought the property, which was constructed in 1985, from GFT Investments...
Prizm Outlets, the former Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas that is owned by a CMBS trust, is being put up for sale The 375,722-square-foot retail property in Primm, Nev, at the state's border with California and about 40 miles from the Las Vegas strip,...