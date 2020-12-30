Log In or Subscribe to read more
Levittown Now NorthPoint Development has paid $160 million for the 1,800-acre Keystone Industrial Port Complex in the Philadelphia suburb of Falls Township, Pa The Kansas City, Mo, developer bought the property, along the Delaware River, from US...
San Antonio Business Journal Passco Cos has bought the 338-unit Lenox Overlook Apartments in San Antonio The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property, at 17715 Overlook Loop, from Oden Hughes LLC of Austin, Texas The sales price was not...
First National Realty Partners has paid $235 million, or $12205/sf, for the 192,548-square-foot High Point Harris Teeter shopping center in High Point, NC The Red Bank, NJ, investor bought the property from HPM LP, which was represented in the...
Office Properties Income Trust has paid $351 million, or $234/sf, for the 150,000-square-foot office building at 446 Wrenplace Road in Fort Mill, SC The Newton, Mass, REIT acquired the property from its developer, a venture of Lincoln Harris and...
Puget Sound Business Journal American Realty Advisors has sold Waterfront Place at Yarrow Bay, a 54,747-square-foot office building in Kirkland, Wash, for $45 million, or $82196/sf The buyer was not disclosed The Los Angeles investment manager had...
An affiliate of STAG Industrial Inc has paid $1425 million, or $13656/sf, for the 104,352-square-foot industrial building at 464 East Chilton Drive in Chandler, Ariz The Boston REIT purchased the property from Cohen Asset Management Inc, which was...
San Diego Business Journal Shapery Enterprises has acquired the 208-unit Mission Trails apartments in San Diego for an undisclosed price The San Diego developer bought the property, at 6975 Golfcrest Drive, from Sares Regis Group of Newport Beach,...
An affiliate of Novogradac and Co has paid $60 million, or $122,951/unit for the 488-unit Tides on Rail apartment complex in Phoenix The affiliate bought the 41-year-old property, at 1905 West Las Palmaritas Drive, from Tides Equities of Los...
Thor Equities has paid $505 million, or $52331/sf, for 350 Holger Way, a 96,502-square-foot office building in San Jose, Calif The New York investor bought the building, part of the District 237 complex, from KBS REIT II Inc, which had acquired the...