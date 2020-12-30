Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Passco Cos has bought the 338-unit Lenox Overlook Apartments in San Antonio The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property, at 17715 Overlook Loop, from Oden Hughes LLC of Austin, Texas The sales price was not...
Houston Business Journal Trammell Crow Co is breaking ground on the fifth and final phase of its Park 8Ninety industrial development in Missouri City, Texas, about 18 miles southwest of Houston The 129-acre business park, which currently has 11...
Austin Business Journal Amazoncom Inc wants to build a 1 million-square-foot warehouse property in San Marcos, Texas, about 30 miles south of Austin, Texas The industrial project has been proposed for a 71-acre site near the Hays County...
Crain’s New York Business Legislators in New York State have approved the Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020, which restricts evictions and foreclosures until May 1 The bill is expected to be signed by the state’s...
Dallas CityBizList Fairfield Residential has bought The Huntington, a 320-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Catalyst Urban Development sold the complex, which sits on five acres at 4925 Rasor Blvd, in a deal brokered by...
Dallas CityBizList Driftwood Capital has bought the 248-room Hilton Dallas Southlake Town Square hotel The Coral Gables, Fla, investor bought the property, about a 10-minute drive from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, from Hobbs &...
Washington Business Journal Hogan Lovells LLP is offering for sublease 100,300 square feet at Columbia Square, a 601,003-sf office building in Washington, DC The law firm has hired Savills to market the space, which will be available from June 2021...
Dallas CityBizList Endeavor Real Estate Group has sold Trinity at Left Bank, a 337-unit apartment property in Fort Worth, Texas Weinstein Properties bought the complex in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property...
Dallas Business Journal An affiliate of Larson Capital Management has bought the Tollway Towers, a pair of office buildings with a combined 321,578 square feet in Dallas Champion Partners of Dallas sold the 12- and 14-story buildings, at 15660 and...