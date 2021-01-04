Log In or Subscribe to read more
YMP Real Estate Management has paid $705 million, or $102,322/unit, for the 689-unit Park at Hurstbourne apartment property in Louisville, Ky The Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, company bought the property from a venture of Beitel Group and the Scharf Group,...
Commercial Observer Square Mile Capital Management has provided $2112 million of financing against the 373-unit apartment property at 1331 Maryland Ave SW in Washington, DC CBRE arranged the loan for the Republic Family of Cos, which had developed...
Washington Business Journal Varsity Investment Group has paid $335 million for the 224-room Georgetown Suites hotel in Washington, DC The Bethesda, Md, company plans on converting the property into a 224-room apartment complex that will consist of...
Turnbridge Equities has agreed to sell the Cary Towne Center shopping mall in Cary, NC, to Epic Games Inc, publisher of the wildly popular online videogame, FortNite, for $95 million, or about $11473/sf Turnbridge, a New York developer, had...
An affiliate of Treeline Multifamily Partners Ltd has paid $15405 million, or $308,100/unit, for the 500-unit Bell Summit at Flatirons apartment property in Broomfield, Colo The Denver investor purchased the complex from Bell Partners, which had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DSF Group has paid $727 million, or $356,373/unit, for the 204-unit Townhomes of Beverly apartment property in the Boston suburb of Beverly, Mass The Waltham, Mass, investment manager bought the property...
The Real Deal William Lerner has paid $40 million, or $65147/sf, for three medical-office buildings with 61,400 square feet in Brooklyn, NY Lerner bought the portfolio from Dr Shahrokh Abiri, a radiologist affiliated with ProHealth Kassin Sabbagh...
The Real Deal CubeSmart has paid $1255 million for two self-storage facilities in New York City The company paid $77 million for the facility at 338 3rd Ave in Brooklyn, NY, and $485 million for the building at 33-24 Woodside Ave in Queens, NY The...
Commercial Observer Square Mile Capital has provided $205 million of financing against the 322,000-square-foot Hudson Research Center in Manhattan Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan, which has a five-year term A venture of Silverstein Properties...