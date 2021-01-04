Log In or Subscribe to read more
Koch Real Estate Investments, which earlier this year had provided senior secured financing to Ladder Capital Corp, has exercised an option it received to take a common equity position in the mortgage REIT The company, a unit of Koch Industries,...
Paul Bayer is retiring as National Retail Properties Inc’s chief investment officer, effective Dec 31 Bayer joined the Orlando, Fla, REIT in September 1999 as vice president of leasing and took over as chief investment officer in 2010...
Public Storage is paying $528 million for Beyond Self Storage, giving it 36 additional self-storage properties with 36 million square feet in 10 states The Glendale, Calif, REIT completed the first phase of its deal, closing on the purchase of 24...
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has paid $1294 million, or $20460/sf, for four industrial properties with 632,497 square feet in Southern California The Los Angeles industrial REIT, whose portfolio now consists of more than 30 million sf, bought the...
Apartment Investment and Management Co, or Aimco, yesterday confirmed that it had received an indication of interest to buy the Denver REIT The proposed buyer is said to be Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management of Dallas, which has a...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed lawsuits against two tenants at a pair of its Manhattan office buildings, alleging they have not paid their rent The New York REIT sued Retailing Enterprises, which occupies space at...
Commercial Observer All Year Management has stopped making payments on its corporate bonds that trade on Israel’s Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, putting the Brooklyn, NY, developer in default of its obligations The payment suspension follows All...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bow Street LLC had made an offer to buy Paramount Group for $950-$10/share in cash, or up to $22 billion But Paramount rebuffed the offer, saying the proposal was “inadequate” and...
Simon Property Group has once again struck an agreement to acquire Taubman Centers Inc The Indianapolis mall REIT, which in February had agreed to pay $5250 for every Taubman outstanding share, has reduced its proposed common-stock consideration by...