Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Varsity Investment Group has paid $335 million for the 224-room Georgetown Suites hotel in Washington, DC The Bethesda, Md, company plans on converting the property into a 224-room apartment complex that will consist of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DSF Group has paid $727 million, or $356,373/unit, for the 204-unit Townhomes of Beverly apartment property in the Boston suburb of Beverly, Mass The Waltham, Mass, investment manager bought the property...
The Real Deal Jonathan Rose Cos has paid $64 million, or $336,842/unit, for the 190-unit affordable-housing apartment property at 350 St Ann’s Ave in the Bronx, NY The New Rochelle, NY, company bought the property from Omni New York Merchants...
Commercial Observer Square Mile Capital has provided $205 million of financing against the 322,000-square-foot Hudson Research Center in Manhattan Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan, which has a five-year term A venture of Silverstein Properties...
Commercial Observer A venture of B&B Urban and L+M Development Partners has secured $781 million of construction financing for the 170-unit Willamsbridge Gardens affordable-housing project in the Bronx, NY The New York State Housing Finance...
Commercial Observer A venture of the Gotham Organization and Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group has secured $1624 million of construction financing against the 400,000-square-foot Broome Street mixed-use project in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank and...
Levittown Now NorthPoint Development has paid $160 million for the 1,800-acre Keystone Industrial Port Complex in the Philadelphia suburb of Falls Township, Pa The Kansas City, Mo, developer bought the property, along the Delaware River, from US...
The Real Deal Emerald Equity Group, led by Isaac Kassirer, has thrown into bankruptcy roughly a dozen apartment buildings with 1,181 units on and around West 107th and East 117th streets in the Harlem area of New York The bankruptcy was first...
Koch Real Estate Investments, which earlier this year had provided senior secured financing to Ladder Capital Corp, has exercised an option it received to take a common equity position in the mortgage REIT The company, a unit of Koch Industries,...