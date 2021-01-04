Log In or Subscribe to read more
YMP Real Estate Management has paid $705 million, or $102,322/unit, for the 689-unit Park at Hurstbourne apartment property in Louisville, Ky The Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, company bought the property from a venture of Beitel Group and the Scharf Group,...
Washington Business Journal Varsity Investment Group has paid $335 million for the 224-room Georgetown Suites hotel in Washington, DC The Bethesda, Md, company plans on converting the property into a 224-room apartment complex that will consist of...
Turnbridge Equities has agreed to sell the Cary Towne Center shopping mall in Cary, NC, to Epic Games Inc, publisher of the wildly popular online videogame, FortNite, for $95 million, or about $11473/sf Turnbridge, a New York developer, had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DSF Group has paid $727 million, or $356,373/unit, for the 204-unit Townhomes of Beverly apartment property in the Boston suburb of Beverly, Mass The Waltham, Mass, investment manager bought the property...
The Real Deal William Lerner has paid $40 million, or $65147/sf, for three medical-office buildings with 61,400 square feet in Brooklyn, NY Lerner bought the portfolio from Dr Shahrokh Abiri, a radiologist affiliated with ProHealth Kassin Sabbagh...
The Real Deal Jonathan Rose Cos has paid $64 million, or $336,842/unit, for the 190-unit affordable-housing apartment property at 350 St Ann’s Ave in the Bronx, NY The New Rochelle, NY, company bought the property from Omni New York Merchants...
The Real Deal CubeSmart has paid $1255 million for two self-storage facilities in New York City The company paid $77 million for the facility at 338 3rd Ave in Brooklyn, NY, and $485 million for the building at 33-24 Woodside Ave in Queens, NY The...
FCP has paid $30 million, or $142,857/unit, for the 210-unit Villas at Princeton Lakes apartment property in Atlanta The Chevy Chase, Md, investment manager was represented by Cushman & Wakefield in the deal The seller was not disclosed Villas...
Dallas CityBizList Cien Palmas, a 150-unit affordable-housing property in downtown El Paso, Texas, has changed hands Greysteel brokered the sale for the buyer, an unidentified regional affordable-housing investor, and the seller, a private local...