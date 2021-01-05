Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi Housing News Golden Bear Equities has paid $29 million, or $151,041/unit, for the 192-unit Elevate Apartment Homes in Colorado Springs, Colo The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the property from Strategic Realty Holdings in a deal...
Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $174 million for the 750-unit Club Palisades apartment property in the Seattle suburb of Federal Way, Wash Kennedy Wilson sold the complex in a deal brokered by CBRE, which also arranged $1138 million of...
RENTVcom Buzz Oates Real Estate has paid $208 million, or $15305/sf, for the 135,900-square-foot industrial property at 3925 Seaport Blvd in West Sacramento, Calif The Sacramento company purchased the property from Libitzky Properties Cos, which was...
Bascom Group has teamed with Capital Trust Group to pay $1002 million, or $26875/sf, for the headquarters and manufacturing complex of Leonardo DRS’s naval division outside of Milwaukee The property, at W126N7449 Flint Drive in Menomonee...
YMP Real Estate Management has paid $705 million, or $102,322/unit, for the 689-unit Park at Hurstbourne apartment property in Louisville, Ky The Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, company bought the property from a venture of Beitel Group and the Scharf Group,...
Washington Business Journal Varsity Investment Group has paid $335 million for the 224-room Georgetown Suites hotel in Washington, DC The Bethesda, Md, company plans on converting the property into a 224-room apartment complex that will consist of...
Turnbridge Equities has agreed to sell the Cary Towne Center shopping mall in Cary, NC, to Epic Games Inc, publisher of the wildly popular online videogame, FortNite, for $95 million, or about $11473/sf Turnbridge, a New York developer, had...
An affiliate of Treeline Multifamily Partners Ltd has paid $15405 million, or $308,100/unit, for the 500-unit Bell Summit at Flatirons apartment property in Broomfield, Colo The Denver investor purchased the complex from Bell Partners, which had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DSF Group has paid $727 million, or $356,373/unit, for the 204-unit Townhomes of Beverly apartment property in the Boston suburb of Beverly, Mass The Waltham, Mass, investment manager bought the property...