Commercial Observer A venture of SL Green Realty Corp and PGIM Real Estate has secured $360 million of financing against 100 Park Ave, a 903,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Aareal Capital Corp provided the loan, which allowed the...
Multi Housing News Golden Bear Equities has paid $29 million, or $151,041/unit, for the 192-unit Elevate Apartment Homes in Colorado Springs, Colo The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the property from Strategic Realty Holdings in a deal...
Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $174 million for the 750-unit Club Palisades apartment property in the Seattle suburb of Federal Way, Wash Kennedy Wilson sold the complex in a deal brokered by CBRE, which also arranged $1138 million of...
RENTVcom Buzz Oates Real Estate has paid $208 million, or $15305/sf, for the 135,900-square-foot industrial property at 3925 Seaport Blvd in West Sacramento, Calif The Sacramento company purchased the property from Libitzky Properties Cos, which was...
REBusiness Online Advanced Real Estate Services has paid $72 million, or $293,877/unit, for two apartment properties totaling 245 units in Southern California The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the properties – the 128-unit Edward at 14221...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $31 million of permanent financing against the 96,502-square-foot office building at 350 Holger Way in San Jose, Calif The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for its duration CBRE arranged the loan, along with...
YMP Real Estate Management has paid $705 million, or $102,322/unit, for the 689-unit Park at Hurstbourne apartment property in Louisville, Ky The Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, company bought the property from a venture of Beitel Group and the Scharf Group,...
Commercial Observer Square Mile Capital Management has provided $2112 million of financing against the 373-unit apartment property at 1331 Maryland Ave SW in Washington, DC CBRE arranged the loan for the Republic Family of Cos, which had developed...
Washington Business Journal Varsity Investment Group has paid $335 million for the 224-room Georgetown Suites hotel in Washington, DC The Bethesda, Md, company plans on converting the property into a 224-room apartment complex that will consist of...