Commercial Observer TriTower Financial Group has paid $585 million, or $37250/sf, for 1717 Rhode Island Ave NW, a 157,050-square-foot office building in Washington, DC The Boston investment manager bought the property from BentallGreenOak in a deal...
Commercial Observer Square Mile Capital Management has provided $2112 million of financing against the 373-unit apartment property at 1331 Maryland Ave SW in Washington, DC CBRE arranged the loan for the Republic Family of Cos, which had developed...
Washington Business Journal Varsity Investment Group has paid $335 million for the 224-room Georgetown Suites hotel in Washington, DC The Bethesda, Md, company plans on converting the property into a 224-room apartment complex that will consist of...
Levittown Now NorthPoint Development has paid $160 million for the 1,800-acre Keystone Industrial Port Complex in the Philadelphia suburb of Falls Township, Pa The Kansas City, Mo, developer bought the property, along the Delaware River, from US...
Dallas Business Journal Southwestern Health Resources is relocating its headquarters to Farmers Branch, Texas The Dallas-based organization, an integrated health network between the UT Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health Resources systems,...
Crain’s New York Business Legislators in New York State have approved the Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020, which restricts evictions and foreclosures until May 1 The bill is expected to be signed by the state’s...
Philadelphia Business Journal DH Property Holdings is planning to develop a 733,800-square-foot industrial project along the Delaware River in Philadelphia The New York company recently acquired the project’s 67-acre development site, at 5000...
Washington Business Journal Hogan Lovells LLP is offering for sublease 100,300 square feet at Columbia Square, a 601,003-sf office building in Washington, DC The law firm has hired Savills to market the space, which will be available from June 2021...
Washington Business Journal JBG Smith Properties has acquired the former 102-room Americana hotel in Arlington, Va The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the property from the Green family JBG Smith did not disclose what it paid for the property, but it...