Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Meadow Partners has paid $230 million, or about $1,966/sf, for the 117,000-square-foot office building at 860 Washington St in Manhattan The New York investment company bought the property from a venture of Romanoff Equities and...
The Real Deal DH Property Holdings has paid $65 million for the development site at 1900 South Ave in Staten Island, NY The New York company bought the property from Robert and Neil Vanderbilt Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal DH plans on...
Crain’s New York Business Chetrit Group has sold its stake in four land parcels in Brooklyn, NY, in a deal that values the portfolio at $45 million Gindi Capital acquired the stake, giving it full ownership of the parcels, which are at 595,...
The Real Deal Arbor Realty Trust has provided $180 million of financing against the 205-unit apartment project at 30 Morningside Drive in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Delshah Capital, to retire $130 million of construction...
Crain’s New York Business Dynamic Star has paid $21 million for a development site in the Bronx, NY Galway Realty sold the site, which sits along the Major Deegan Expressway and currently houses a concrete plant Dynamic Star plans on using the...
Commercial Observer A venture of SL Green Realty Corp and PGIM Real Estate has secured $360 million of financing against 100 Park Ave, a 903,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Aareal Capital Corp provided the loan, which allowed the...
The Real Deal A venture of Innovo Property Group, Atalaya Capital Management and Nan Fung Group is planning to build an 842,175-square-foot warehouse in Queens, NY The five-story property, at 23-30 Borden Ave, will serve as a last-mile distribution...
Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $174 million for the 750-unit Club Palisades apartment property in the Seattle suburb of Federal Way, Wash Kennedy Wilson sold the complex in a deal brokered by CBRE, which also arranged $1138 million of...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $31 million of permanent financing against the 96,502-square-foot office building at 350 Holger Way in San Jose, Calif The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for its duration CBRE arranged the loan, along with...