Priderock Capital Partners has paid $587 million, or $229,297/unit, for the 256-unit Montclair Apartment Homes in Silver Spring, Md, about 15 miles northeast of Washington, DC The West Palm Beach, Fla, multifamily specialist bought the property from...
Commercial Observer TriTower Financial Group has paid $585 million, or $37250/sf, for 1717 Rhode Island Ave NW, a 157,050-square-foot office building in Washington, DC The Boston investment manager bought the property from BentallGreenOak in a deal...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Snell Properties has paid $1005 million, or $386,538/unit, for the 260-unit Lincoln at Wiehle Station apartment property in Reston, Va It bought the complex from Lincoln Property Co of...
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has paid $1031 million for a portfolio of four industrial properties and an outdoor storage facility that totals 624,744 square feet in Southern California The Los Angeles REIT funded the purchase in part with 18...
Commercial Observer Meadow Partners has paid $230 million, or about $1,966/sf, for the 117,000-square-foot office building at 860 Washington St in Manhattan The New York investment company bought the property from a venture of Romanoff Equities and...
The Real Deal DH Property Holdings has paid $65 million for the development site at 1900 South Ave in Staten Island, NY The New York company bought the property from Robert and Neil Vanderbilt Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal DH plans on...
Crain’s New York Business Chetrit Group has sold its stake in four land parcels in Brooklyn, NY, in a deal that values the portfolio at $45 million Gindi Capital acquired the stake, giving it full ownership of the parcels, which are at 595,...
St Louis Business Journal Michelson Asset Management Inc has paid $307 million, or $150,490/unit, for the 204-unit Bramblett Hills Apartments in O’Fallon, Mo, about 35 miles west of St Louis The St Louis company bought the property, at 1000...
Multi Housing News Golden Bear Equities has paid $29 million, or $151,041/unit, for the 192-unit Elevate Apartment Homes in Colorado Springs, Colo The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the property from Strategic Realty Holdings in a deal...