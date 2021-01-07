Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business The Naftali Group has filed plans to build a 431-unit residential complex in Brooklyn, NY The New York company acquired the property’s development site, in the borough’s Williamsburg neighborhood, last...
Charlotte Business Journal Velocis has paid $53 million, or about $263,682/unit, for the Beverley, a 201-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC The Dallas private equity investment manager bought the property from Proffitt Dixon Partners of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of JC White Architectural Interior Products has sold its 84,369-square-foot headquarters in Miramar, Fla, for $1365 million, or about $16179/sf The office-furniture supplier sold the industrial property,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Angelo, Gordon & Co has paid $507 million, or about $173,630/unit, for the Seascape Pointe Apartments, a 292-unit property in Homestead, Fla An affiliate of Fifteen Group sold the complex, which had...
South Florida Business Journal Labrador Construction has paid $15 million, or about $24291/sf, for the 61,750-square-foot warehouse in Doral, Fla A company calling itself 8181 Doral LLC sold the industrial property, which was built in 1974 on 43...
South Florida Business Journal Midtown Equities has paid $655 million, or about $12496/sf, for the Shops at Sunset Place, a 524,180-square-foot mall in Miami’s South Beach area A venture of Federal Realty Investment Trust and Grass River...
The Real Deal DH Property Holdings has paid $65 million for the development site at 1900 South Ave in Staten Island, NY The New York company bought the property from Robert and Neil Vanderbilt Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal DH plans on...
Crain’s New York Business Chetrit Group has sold its stake in four land parcels in Brooklyn, NY, in a deal that values the portfolio at $45 million Gindi Capital acquired the stake, giving it full ownership of the parcels, which are at 595,...
The Real Deal Arbor Realty Trust has provided $180 million of financing against the 205-unit apartment project at 30 Morningside Drive in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Delshah Capital, to retire $130 million of construction...