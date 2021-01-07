Log In or Subscribe to read more
OZ Impact Funds has paid $100 million, or $36,496/pad, for 21 manufactured-housing communities with 2,740 pads in Wisconsin, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky The Sandy, Utah, investor purchased the properties from Strive Communities of...
GMF Capital has paid $104 million, or $240,185/unit, for the 433-unit Mark at Brickyard apartment property in Beltsville, Md It bought the seven-year-old property, about 20 miles northeast of Washington, DC, and 25 miles southwest of Baltimore, from...
Charlotte Business Journal Velocis has paid $53 million, or about $263,682/unit, for the Beverley, a 201-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC The Dallas private equity investment manager bought the property from Proffitt Dixon Partners of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Deferred Tax LLC has proposed building a 322,507-square-foot mixed-use complex in the Atlanta suburb of Athens, Ga The project, which is being built in two phases, has been proposed for a 47-acre site in the northwest...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of JC White Architectural Interior Products has sold its 84,369-square-foot headquarters in Miramar, Fla, for $1365 million, or about $16179/sf The office-furniture supplier sold the industrial property,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Angelo, Gordon & Co has paid $507 million, or about $173,630/unit, for the Seascape Pointe Apartments, a 292-unit property in Homestead, Fla An affiliate of Fifteen Group sold the complex, which had...
South Florida Business Journal Midtown Equities has paid $655 million, or about $12496/sf, for the Shops at Sunset Place, a 524,180-square-foot mall in Miami’s South Beach area A venture of Federal Realty Investment Trust and Grass River...
Phoenix Business Journal An affiliate of Yonezawa-Miller Co has paid $217 million, or $24332/sf, for the 89,182-square-foot office complex at 2121 West Chandler Blvd in Chandler, Ariz The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Chandler...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Quantum Equities has paid $80 million, or $133,556/unit, for the 599-unit Regency Pointe apartment property in Forestville, Md, about 10 miles southeast of Washington, DC The New York company bought the...