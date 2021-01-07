Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Quantum Equities has paid $80 million, or $133,556/unit, for the 599-unit Regency Pointe apartment property in Forestville, Md, about 10 miles southeast of Washington, DC The New York company bought the...
Commercial Observer New York Community Bank has provided $113 million of financing against the 240-unit Otto Greenpoint apartment property in Brooklyn, NY Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan, which has a five-year term Stellar Management owns...
Commercial Observer A venture of SL Green Realty Corp and PGIM Real Estate has secured $360 million of financing against 100 Park Ave, a 903,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Aareal Capital Corp provided the loan, which allowed the...
Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $174 million for the 750-unit Club Palisades apartment property in the Seattle suburb of Federal Way, Wash Kennedy Wilson sold the complex in a deal brokered by CBRE, which also arranged $1138 million of...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $31 million of permanent financing against the 96,502-square-foot office building at 350 Holger Way in San Jose, Calif The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for its duration CBRE arranged the loan, along with...
Bascom Group has teamed with Capital Trust Group to pay $1002 million, or $26875/sf, for the headquarters and manufacturing complex of Leonardo DRS’s naval division outside of Milwaukee The property, at W126N7449 Flint Drive in Menomonee...
Commercial Observer Square Mile Capital Management has provided $2112 million of financing against the 373-unit apartment property at 1331 Maryland Ave SW in Washington, DC CBRE arranged the loan for the Republic Family of Cos, which had developed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DSF Group has paid $727 million, or $356,373/unit, for the 204-unit Townhomes of Beverly apartment property in the Boston suburb of Beverly, Mass The Waltham, Mass, investment manager bought the property...
The Real Deal Jonathan Rose Cos has paid $64 million, or $336,842/unit, for the 190-unit affordable-housing apartment property at 350 St Ann’s Ave in the Bronx, NY The New Rochelle, NY, company bought the property from Omni New York Merchants...