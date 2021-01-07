Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Cushman & Wakefield plans on subleasing the 10,000 square feet of space it occupies at One World Trade Center in lower Manhattan and the 15,000 sf it leases at One Pierrepont Plaza in downtown Brooklyn, NY The brokerage plans...
Crain’s New York Business The Naftali Group has filed plans to build a 431-unit residential complex in Brooklyn, NY The New York company acquired the property’s development site, in the borough’s Williamsburg neighborhood, last...
Commercial Observer Meadow Partners has paid $230 million, or about $1,966/sf, for the 117,000-square-foot office building at 860 Washington St in Manhattan The New York investment company bought the property from a venture of Romanoff Equities and...
The Real Deal DH Property Holdings has paid $65 million for the development site at 1900 South Ave in Staten Island, NY The New York company bought the property from Robert and Neil Vanderbilt Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal DH plans on...
Crain’s New York Business Chetrit Group has sold its stake in four land parcels in Brooklyn, NY, in a deal that values the portfolio at $45 million Gindi Capital acquired the stake, giving it full ownership of the parcels, which are at 595,...
Commercial Observer New York Community Bank has provided $113 million of financing against the 240-unit Otto Greenpoint apartment property in Brooklyn, NY Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan, which has a five-year term Stellar Management owns...
The Real Deal Arbor Realty Trust has provided $180 million of financing against the 205-unit apartment project at 30 Morningside Drive in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Delshah Capital, to retire $130 million of construction...
Crain’s New York Business Dynamic Star has paid $21 million for a development site in the Bronx, NY Galway Realty sold the site, which sits along the Major Deegan Expressway and currently houses a concrete plant Dynamic Star plans on using the...
Commercial Observer A venture of SL Green Realty Corp and PGIM Real Estate has secured $360 million of financing against 100 Park Ave, a 903,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Aareal Capital Corp provided the loan, which allowed the...