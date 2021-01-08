Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Ground has broken on 100 Labor, a 213-unit residential project in San Antonio A venture of Franklin Development and the San Antonio Housing Authority is developing the project south of Hemisfair Park It will include a...
Houston Business Journal Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has sold its 260,950-square-foot headquarters complex in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas Nurix Therapeutics agreed to buy the property in October It sold for $119 million, or about...
The Real Deal A venture of Rabina Properties, Ceruzzi Properties and SMI USA is planning to construct a mixed-use property at 520 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan The building will have 98 residential units, as well as office space, a solarium and...
The Real Deal East West Development is offering for sale the development site at 41-50 21st St in Queens, NY The Queens developer has hired HKS Real Estate Advisors to market the property, which could sell for more than $60 million East West is also...
Crain’s New York Business The Naftali Group has filed plans to build a 431-unit residential complex in Brooklyn, NY The New York company acquired the property’s development site, in the borough’s Williamsburg neighborhood, last...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Deferred Tax LLC has proposed building a 322,507-square-foot mixed-use complex in the Atlanta suburb of Athens, Ga The project, which is being built in two phases, has been proposed for a 47-acre site in the northwest...
The Real Deal DH Property Holdings has paid $65 million for the development site at 1900 South Ave in Staten Island, NY The New York company bought the property from Robert and Neil Vanderbilt Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal DH plans on...
Crain’s New York Business Chetrit Group has sold its stake in four land parcels in Brooklyn, NY, in a deal that values the portfolio at $45 million Gindi Capital acquired the stake, giving it full ownership of the parcels, which are at 595,...
The Real Deal Arbor Realty Trust has provided $180 million of financing against the 205-unit apartment project at 30 Morningside Drive in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Delshah Capital, to retire $130 million of construction...