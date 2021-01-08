Log In or Subscribe to read more
Equus Capital Partners Ltd has paid $8225 million, or $270559/unit, for the 304-unit Inspira apartment property in Naples, Fla The Philadelphia investment manager bought the property, at 7425 Inspira Circle, on behalf of its Equus Investment...
OZ Impact Funds has paid $100 million, or $36,496/pad, for 21 manufactured-housing communities with 2,740 pads in Wisconsin, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky The Sandy, Utah, investor purchased the properties from Strive Communities of...
GMF Capital has paid $104 million, or $240,185/unit, for the 433-unit Mark at Brickyard apartment property in Beltsville, Md It bought the seven-year-old property, about 20 miles northeast of Washington, DC, and 25 miles southwest of Baltimore, from...
Charlotte Business Journal Velocis has paid $53 million, or about $263,682/unit, for the Beverley, a 201-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC The Dallas private equity investment manager bought the property from Proffitt Dixon Partners of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of JC White Architectural Interior Products has sold its 84,369-square-foot headquarters in Miramar, Fla, for $1365 million, or about $16179/sf The office-furniture supplier sold the industrial property,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Angelo, Gordon & Co has paid $507 million, or about $173,630/unit, for the Seascape Pointe Apartments, a 292-unit property in Homestead, Fla An affiliate of Fifteen Group sold the complex, which had...
South Florida Business Journal Labrador Construction has paid $15 million, or about $24291/sf, for the 61,750-square-foot warehouse in Doral, Fla A company calling itself 8181 Doral LLC sold the industrial property, which was built in 1974 on 43...
South Florida Business Journal Midtown Equities has paid $655 million, or about $12496/sf, for the Shops at Sunset Place, a 524,180-square-foot mall in Miami’s South Beach area A venture of Federal Realty Investment Trust and Grass River...
Phoenix Business Journal An affiliate of Yonezawa-Miller Co has paid $217 million, or $24332/sf, for the 89,182-square-foot office complex at 2121 West Chandler Blvd in Chandler, Ariz The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Chandler...