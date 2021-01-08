Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has sold its 260,950-square-foot headquarters complex in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas Nurix Therapeutics agreed to buy the property in October It sold for $119 million, or about...
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has paid $44 million, or $8621/sf, for the 645,000-square-foot industrial building at 17001 West Mercury St in Olathe, Kan The Newton, Mass, REIT purchased the property from a venture of USAA Real Estate of San...
Sacramento Business Journal Kingsbarn Realty Capital has paid $27 million, or $261/sf, for the 103,448-square-foot office building at 2999 Douglas Blvd in Roseville, Calif The Las Vegas company bought the building from a venture of Barker Pacific...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Zeckendorf Development and Suffolk Construction is in talks to take over the 236-unit XI residential condominium project in Manhattan HFZ Capital, which is developing the project, revealed the talks in a...
Equus Capital Partners Ltd has paid $8225 million, or $270559/unit, for the 304-unit Inspira apartment property in Naples, Fla The Philadelphia investment manager bought the property, at 7425 Inspira Circle, on behalf of its Equus Investment...
Centerspace, the former Investors Real Estate Trust, has paid $769 million, or $300,390/unit, for the 256-unit Union Pointe apartments in Longmont, Colo The Minot, ND, REIT purchased the property from Brinkman Real Estate of Fort Collins, Colo,...
OZ Impact Funds has paid $100 million, or $36,496/pad, for 21 manufactured-housing communities with 2,740 pads in Wisconsin, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky The Sandy, Utah, investor purchased the properties from Strive Communities of...
GMF Capital has paid $104 million, or $240,185/unit, for the 433-unit Mark at Brickyard apartment property in Beltsville, Md It bought the seven-year-old property, about 20 miles northeast of Washington, DC, and 25 miles southwest of Baltimore, from...
Charlotte Business Journal Velocis has paid $53 million, or about $263,682/unit, for the Beverley, a 201-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC The Dallas private equity investment manager bought the property from Proffitt Dixon Partners of...