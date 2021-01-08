Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Zeckendorf Development and Suffolk Construction is in talks to take over the 236-unit XI residential condominium project in Manhattan HFZ Capital, which is developing the project, revealed the talks in a...
The Real Deal A venture of Rabina Properties, Ceruzzi Properties and SMI USA is planning to construct a mixed-use property at 520 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan The building will have 98 residential units, as well as office space, a solarium and...
The Real Deal East West Development is offering for sale the development site at 41-50 21st St in Queens, NY The Queens developer has hired HKS Real Estate Advisors to market the property, which could sell for more than $60 million East West is also...
Commercial Observer Cushman & Wakefield plans on subleasing the 10,000 square feet of space it occupies at One World Trade Center in lower Manhattan and the 15,000 sf it leases at One Pierrepont Plaza in downtown Brooklyn, NY The brokerage plans...
Commercial Observer The 480-room Novotel New York Times Square hotel in Manhattan has permanently closed Millennium & Copthorne owns the property, which it had bought in 2014 for $2736 million The hotel, at 226 West 52nd St, sits between Eighth...
Crain’s New York Business The Naftali Group has filed plans to build a 431-unit residential complex in Brooklyn, NY The New York company acquired the property’s development site, in the borough’s Williamsburg neighborhood, last...
Commercial Observer Meadow Partners has paid $230 million, or about $1,966/sf, for the 117,000-square-foot office building at 860 Washington St in Manhattan The New York investment company bought the property from a venture of Romanoff Equities and...
The Real Deal DH Property Holdings has paid $65 million for the development site at 1900 South Ave in Staten Island, NY The New York company bought the property from Robert and Neil Vanderbilt Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal DH plans on...
Crain’s New York Business Chetrit Group has sold its stake in four land parcels in Brooklyn, NY, in a deal that values the portfolio at $45 million Gindi Capital acquired the stake, giving it full ownership of the parcels, which are at 595,...