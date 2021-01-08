Log In or Subscribe to read more
Connor Group has paid $13375 million for two apartment properties with 655 units in Indiana and Florida The Dayton, Ohio, investor purchased the 219-unit Domain at Bennett Farms in Zionsville, Ind, for $405 million, or $184,931/unit, and the...
Houston Business Journal Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has sold its 260,950-square-foot headquarters complex in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas Nurix Therapeutics agreed to buy the property in October It sold for $119 million, or about...
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has paid $44 million, or $8621/sf, for the 645,000-square-foot industrial building at 17001 West Mercury St in Olathe, Kan The Newton, Mass, REIT purchased the property from a venture of USAA Real Estate of San...
Sacramento Business Journal Kingsbarn Realty Capital has paid $27 million, or $261/sf, for the 103,448-square-foot office building at 2999 Douglas Blvd in Roseville, Calif The Las Vegas company bought the building from a venture of Barker Pacific...
The Real Deal Savanna is offering for sale the 135,000-square-foot office building at 1825 Park Ave in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood The New York firm has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property, which could sell for $75...
The Real Deal A venture of Rabina Properties, Ceruzzi Properties and SMI USA is planning to construct a mixed-use property at 520 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan The building will have 98 residential units, as well as office space, a solarium and...
The Real Deal East West Development is offering for sale the development site at 41-50 21st St in Queens, NY The Queens developer has hired HKS Real Estate Advisors to market the property, which could sell for more than $60 million East West is also...
Equus Capital Partners Ltd has paid $8225 million, or $270559/unit, for the 304-unit Inspira apartment property in Naples, Fla The Philadelphia investment manager bought the property, at 7425 Inspira Circle, on behalf of its Equus Investment...
Centerspace, the former Investors Real Estate Trust, has paid $769 million, or $300,390/unit, for the 256-unit Union Pointe apartments in Longmont, Colo The Minot, ND, REIT purchased the property from Brinkman Real Estate of Fort Collins, Colo,...