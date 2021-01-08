Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Pacific Urban Residential and the California Public Employees' Retirement System has paid $115 million, or $432,331/unit, for the 266-unit Bell at Salem Station apartment property in Salem, Mass, about 25 miles northeast of Boston It's...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hudson Capital Properties has sold two apartment properties with 571 units in Greensboro, NC, for $74 million Advenir Inc paid $562 million, or $133,810/unit, for the 420-unit Steeplechase Apartments, while...
Commercial Observer Asana Partners has paid $39 million, or about $77450/sf, for the 50,355-square-foot Sam’s Park & Shop shopping center in Washington, DC The Charlotte, NC, investment manager bought the property from Federal Realty...
Philadelphia Business Journal Faropoint has paid $294 million, or $9669/sf, for the Runnemede Corporate Center, a 304,077-square-foot industrial complex in the Philadelphia suburb of Runnemede, NJ The Tel Aviv, Israel, real estate investment firm,...
Connor Group has paid $13375 million for two apartment properties with 655 units in Indiana and Florida The Dayton, Ohio, investor purchased the 219-unit Domain at Bennett Farms in Zionsville, Ind, for $405 million, or $184,931/unit, and the...
San Antonio Business Journal Ground has broken on 100 Labor, a 213-unit residential project in San Antonio A venture of Franklin Development and the San Antonio Housing Authority is developing the project south of Hemisfair Park It will include a...
Houston Business Journal Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has sold its 260,950-square-foot headquarters complex in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas Nurix Therapeutics agreed to buy the property in October It sold for $119 million, or about...
Dallas Business Journal Billingsley Co has broken ground on a 10-story office building as part of the 1,000-acre Cypress Watters development in suburban Dallas The local developer is building the 300,000-square-foot property at 2999 Olympus Blvd in...
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has paid $44 million, or $8621/sf, for the 645,000-square-foot industrial building at 17001 West Mercury St in Olathe, Kan The Newton, Mass, REIT purchased the property from a venture of USAA Real Estate of San...