Philadelphia Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for 94,000 square feet at 700 Ramona Ave in Philadelphia The online retail giant will use the vacant building as a distribution facility Last year, Amazon inked leases for more than 3...
Houston Business Journal Dayton Street Partners has bought the 500,000-square-foot logistics center at 5800 Mesa Drive in Houston The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Chicago investment firm plans to completely renovate the...
Dallas CityBizList Equus Capital Partners has lined up $40 million of financing against a pair of office buildings with a combined 302,980 square feet in Houston East West Bank provided the five-year, floating-rate loans, which were arranged by JLL...
San Antonio Business Journal Ground has broken on 100 Labor, a 213-unit residential project in San Antonio A venture of Franklin Development and the San Antonio Housing Authority is developing the project south of Hemisfair Park It will include a...
Houston Business Journal Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has sold its 260,950-square-foot headquarters complex in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas Nurix Therapeutics agreed to buy the property in October It sold for $119 million, or about...
Dallas Business Journal Billingsley Co has broken ground on a 10-story office building as part of the 1,000-acre Cypress Watters development in suburban Dallas The local developer is building the 300,000-square-foot property at 2999 Olympus Blvd in...
Commercial Observer Cushman & Wakefield plans on subleasing the 10,000 square feet of space it occupies at One World Trade Center in lower Manhattan and the 15,000 sf it leases at One Pierrepont Plaza in downtown Brooklyn, NY The brokerage plans...
Commercial Observer Microsoft Corp has signed a lease for 180,000 square feet at the Commonwealth Tower office building in Arlington, Va The tech giant plans to occupy its space by the middle of next year Tishman Speyer Properties owns the...
Dallas CityBizList Cien Palmas, a 150-unit affordable-housing property in downtown El Paso, Texas, has changed hands Greysteel brokered the sale for the buyer, an unidentified regional affordable-housing investor, and the seller, a private local...