Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report December marked the third straight month in which the volume of CMBS loans with special servicers has declined It fell by 35 percent to $5295 billion from $5486 billion in November, according to Trepp LLC...
The US hotel occupancy rate rebounded during the week through Jan 2 as a result of increased travel for the New Year’s holiday The rate jumped to 406 percent, according to STR, from 325 percent during the week through Dec 26 – the lowest...
KKR Real Estate Credit was the most active buyer of B-pieces from CMBS conduit transactions in 2020, retaking the title from Rialto Capital Advisors It invested in seven conduit deals totaling $62 billion, or nearly 23 percent of the year's...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30-days late with their payments declined again in December, to $4218 billion from $441 billion in November, according to Trepp LLC It marks the sixth straight...
Private-label CMBS issuance in the United States totaled $56 billion in 2020 That's down nearly 43 percent from the $967 billion of issuance in 2019 JPMorgan Securities was the year's most-active bookrunner, with a 174 percent share of the market It...
Argentic Securities, among the most active retainers of risk in CMBS conduit transactions since rules were implemented four years ago, is moving 14 of the highest-rated bond classes it acquired over the years into new Delaware Statutory Trusts The...
Hartz Mountain Industries is considering handing its 358-room Sheraton Lincoln Harbor Hotel in Weehawken, NJ, over to its lenders in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure The 29-year-old hotel, at 500 Harbor Blvd, along the Hudson River and next to a pier...
Prizm Outlets, the former Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas that is owned by a CMBS trust, is being put up for sale The 375,722-square-foot retail property in Primm, Nev, at the state's border with California and about 40 miles from the Las Vegas strip,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A stress gauge that Kroll Bond Rating Agency uses for the CMBS sector increased again last month, despite declines in the volume of CMBS loans that are delinquent or in special servicing That gauge, the...