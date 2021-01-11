Log In or Subscribe to read more
Mosaic Real Estate Investors has provided $60 million of construction financing for the 360-unit first phase of the Sovereign at Town Center apartment property in Davenport, Fla, which is just south of Orlando, Fla The nonrecourse loan was arranged...
Crain’s New York Business CBSK Ironstate has filed plans for a 100,000-square-foot office building at 358 Bowery in Manhattan The 21-story building would include a community center CBSK is a venture of CB Developers, SK Development and...
Boston Business Journal Oxford Properties Group is planning to construct a 393,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 125 Lincoln St in Boston The Toronto investment manager acquired the project’s development site in 2017 Last year, Oxford...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Clarion Partners and MRP Industrial has paid $1105 million for the development site at 1900 River Road in Burlington, NJ, about 30 miles northeast of downtown Philadelphia It bought the site from Stag...
San Antonio Business Journal Ground has broken on 100 Labor, a 213-unit residential project in San Antonio A venture of Franklin Development and the San Antonio Housing Authority is developing the project south of Hemisfair Park It will include a...
Dallas Business Journal Billingsley Co has broken ground on a 10-story office building as part of the 1,000-acre Cypress Watters development in suburban Dallas The local developer is building the 300,000-square-foot property at 2999 Olympus Blvd in...
The Real Deal A venture of Rabina Properties, Ceruzzi Properties and SMI USA is planning to construct a mixed-use property at 520 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan The building will have 98 residential units, as well as office space, a solarium and...
The Real Deal East West Development is offering for sale the development site at 41-50 21st St in Queens, NY The Queens developer has hired HKS Real Estate Advisors to market the property, which could sell for more than $60 million East West is also...
Crain’s New York Business The Naftali Group has filed plans to build a 431-unit residential complex in Brooklyn, NY The New York company acquired the property’s development site, in the borough’s Williamsburg neighborhood, last...