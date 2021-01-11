Log In or Subscribe to read more
Faring has paid $835 million, or $210,859/unit, for The Well, a 396-unit apartment complex in Henderson, Nev The West Hollywood, Calif, developer bought the property from its developer, the Wolff Co of Scottsdale, Ariz, which had completed it in...
Raymond Capital Advisors LLC has paid $3775 million, or $377,500/unit, for The Woodlands, a 100-unit apartment complex in Snoqualmie, Wash, about 25 miles east of Seattle The Seattle investor purchased the property from Woodlands Townhomes LLC,...
Dallas CityBizList Dalfen Industrial has bought the Sanford Logistics Center, a 113,149-square-foot industrial property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Sanford, Fla Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not...
Crain’s New York Business CBSK Ironstate has filed plans for a 100,000-square-foot office building at 358 Bowery in Manhattan The 21-story building would include a community center CBSK is a venture of CB Developers, SK Development and...
The Real Deal A venture of BlackRock Inc and L3 Capital has taken control of a portfolio of 14 retail properties in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY, in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure Newmark brokered the deal, which valued the portfolio...
Boston Business Journal Oxford Properties Group is planning to construct a 393,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 125 Lincoln St in Boston The Toronto investment manager acquired the project’s development site in 2017 Last year, Oxford...
RENTVcom Top Terraces Inc has paid $30 million, or $145/sf, for the 206,900-square-foot office building at 450 America St in Simi Valley, Calif The Marina Del Rey, Calif, investor purchased the property from a subsidiary of Griffin Capital Essential...
A venture of Pacific Urban Residential and the California Public Employees' Retirement System has paid $115 million, or $432,331/unit, for the 266-unit Bell at Salem Station apartment property in Salem, Mass, about 25 miles northeast of Boston It's...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hudson Capital Properties has sold two apartment properties with 571 units in Greensboro, NC, for $74 million Advenir Inc paid $562 million, or $133,810/unit, for the 420-unit Steeplechase Apartments, while...