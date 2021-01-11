Log In or Subscribe to read more
Prologis has acquired the 139,000-square-foot Shaw Business Center in San Francisco for an undisclosed price The San Francisco REIT purchased the property from SBC Investors LLC, which was represented by CBRE Shaw Business Center, at 200-212 Shaw...
Philadelphia Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for 94,000 square feet at 700 Ramona Ave in Philadelphia The online retail giant will use the vacant building as a distribution facility Last year, Amazon inked leases for more than 3...
Houston Business Journal Dayton Street Partners has bought the 500,000-square-foot logistics center at 5800 Mesa Drive in Houston The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Chicago investment firm plans to completely renovate the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report GMF Capital has paid $58 million, or $241,667/unit, for the 240-unit Bainbridge Ybor City apartment property in Tampa, Fla The New York investment manager bought the property from Bainbridge Cos of...
Mosaic Real Estate Investors has provided $60 million of construction financing for the 360-unit first phase of the Sovereign at Town Center apartment property in Davenport, Fla, which is just south of Orlando, Fla The nonrecourse loan was arranged...
Faring has paid $835 million, or $210,859/unit, for The Well, a 396-unit apartment complex in Henderson, Nev The West Hollywood, Calif, developer bought the property from its developer, the Wolff Co of Scottsdale, Ariz, which had completed it in...
Raymond Capital Advisors LLC has paid $3775 million, or $377,500/unit, for The Woodlands, a 100-unit apartment complex in Snoqualmie, Wash, about 25 miles east of Seattle The Seattle investor purchased the property from Woodlands Townhomes LLC,...
Dallas CityBizList Dalfen Industrial has bought the Sanford Logistics Center, a 113,149-square-foot industrial property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Sanford, Fla Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not...
Crain’s New York Business CBSK Ironstate has filed plans for a 100,000-square-foot office building at 358 Bowery in Manhattan The 21-story building would include a community center CBSK is a venture of CB Developers, SK Development and...