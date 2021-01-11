Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dwight Capital has written a $37 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 256-unit Village at Baker Creek apartment property in Bellingham, Wash The loan allowed the property’s owner,...
Mosaic Real Estate Investors has provided $60 million of construction financing for the 360-unit first phase of the Sovereign at Town Center apartment property in Davenport, Fla, which is just south of Orlando, Fla The nonrecourse loan was arranged...
Dallas CityBizList Equus Capital Partners has lined up $40 million of financing against a pair of office buildings with a combined 302,980 square feet in Houston East West Bank provided the five-year, floating-rate loans, which were arranged by JLL...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has provided $367 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 278-unit Infinity Westshore apartment property in Tampa, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Dinerstein Cos of Houston,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Quantum Equities has paid $80 million, or $133,556/unit, for the 599-unit Regency Pointe apartment property in Forestville, Md, about 10 miles southeast of Washington, DC The New York company bought the...
Commercial Observer New York Community Bank has provided $113 million of financing against the 240-unit Otto Greenpoint apartment property in Brooklyn, NY Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan, which has a five-year term Stellar Management owns...
Commercial Observer A venture of SL Green Realty Corp and PGIM Real Estate has secured $360 million of financing against 100 Park Ave, a 903,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Aareal Capital Corp provided the loan, which allowed the...
Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $174 million for the 750-unit Club Palisades apartment property in the Seattle suburb of Federal Way, Wash Kennedy Wilson sold the complex in a deal brokered by CBRE, which also arranged $1138 million of...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $31 million of permanent financing against the 96,502-square-foot office building at 350 Holger Way in San Jose, Calif The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for its duration CBRE arranged the loan, along with...