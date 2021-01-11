Log In or Subscribe to read more
Mosaic Real Estate Investors has provided $60 million of construction financing for the 360-unit first phase of the Sovereign at Town Center apartment property in Davenport, Fla, which is just south of Orlando, Fla The nonrecourse loan was arranged...
San Antonio Business Journal Ground has broken on 100 Labor, a 213-unit residential project in San Antonio A venture of Franklin Development and the San Antonio Housing Authority is developing the project south of Hemisfair Park It will include a...
Houston Business Journal Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has sold its 260,950-square-foot headquarters complex in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas Nurix Therapeutics agreed to buy the property in October It sold for $119 million, or about...
Dallas Business Journal Billingsley Co has broken ground on a 10-story office building as part of the 1,000-acre Cypress Watters development in suburban Dallas The local developer is building the 300,000-square-foot property at 2999 Olympus Blvd in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has provided $367 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 278-unit Infinity Westshore apartment property in Tampa, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Dinerstein Cos of Houston,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Quantum Equities has paid $80 million, or $133,556/unit, for the 599-unit Regency Pointe apartment property in Forestville, Md, about 10 miles southeast of Washington, DC The New York company bought the...
Commercial Observer New York Community Bank has provided $113 million of financing against the 240-unit Otto Greenpoint apartment property in Brooklyn, NY Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan, which has a five-year term Stellar Management owns...
Commercial Observer A venture of SL Green Realty Corp and PGIM Real Estate has secured $360 million of financing against 100 Park Ave, a 903,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Aareal Capital Corp provided the loan, which allowed the...
Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $174 million for the 750-unit Club Palisades apartment property in the Seattle suburb of Federal Way, Wash Kennedy Wilson sold the complex in a deal brokered by CBRE, which also arranged $1138 million of...