Dwight Capital has written a $37 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 256-unit Village at Baker Creek apartment property in Bellingham, Wash The loan allowed the property’s owner,...
Dallas CityBizList Equus Capital Partners has lined up $40 million of financing against a pair of office buildings with a combined 302,980 square feet in Houston East West Bank provided the five-year, floating-rate loans, which were arranged by JLL...
Crain’s New York Business CBSK Ironstate has filed plans for a 100,000-square-foot office building at 358 Bowery in Manhattan The 21-story building would include a community center CBSK is a venture of CB Developers, SK Development and...
Boston Business Journal Oxford Properties Group is planning to construct a 393,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 125 Lincoln St in Boston The Toronto investment manager acquired the project’s development site in 2017 Last year, Oxford...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Mortenson Development is planning a 233-unit apartment complex at 9920 Wayzata Blvd in St Louis Park, Minn The Minneapolis developer received approvals for the development from the St Louis Park Planning...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Clarion Partners and MRP Industrial has paid $1105 million for the development site at 1900 River Road in Burlington, NJ, about 30 miles northeast of downtown Philadelphia It bought the site from Stag...
San Antonio Business Journal Ground has broken on 100 Labor, a 213-unit residential project in San Antonio A venture of Franklin Development and the San Antonio Housing Authority is developing the project south of Hemisfair Park It will include a...
Dallas Business Journal Billingsley Co has broken ground on a 10-story office building as part of the 1,000-acre Cypress Watters development in suburban Dallas The local developer is building the 300,000-square-foot property at 2999 Olympus Blvd in...
The Real Deal A venture of Rabina Properties, Ceruzzi Properties and SMI USA is planning to construct a mixed-use property at 520 Fifth Ave in midtown Manhattan The building will have 98 residential units, as well as office space, a solarium and...