Mosaic Real Estate Investors has provided $60 million of construction financing for the 360-unit first phase of the Sovereign at Town Center apartment property in Davenport, Fla, which is just south of Orlando, Fla The nonrecourse loan was arranged...
Crain’s New York Business CBSK Ironstate has filed plans for a 100,000-square-foot office building at 358 Bowery in Manhattan The 21-story building would include a community center CBSK is a venture of CB Developers, SK Development and...
Boston Business Journal Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has agreed to acquire a majority stake in an office and laboratory complex in Boston in a deal that values the property at $152 billion The Pasadena, Calif, REIT is buying the stake from...
The Real Deal A venture of BlackRock Inc and L3 Capital has taken control of a portfolio of 14 retail properties in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY, in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure Newmark brokered the deal, which valued the portfolio...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Mortenson Development is planning a 233-unit apartment complex at 9920 Wayzata Blvd in St Louis Park, Minn The Minneapolis developer received approvals for the development from the St Louis Park Planning...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Clarion Partners and MRP Industrial has paid $1105 million for the development site at 1900 River Road in Burlington, NJ, about 30 miles northeast of downtown Philadelphia It bought the site from Stag...
San Antonio Business Journal Ground has broken on 100 Labor, a 213-unit residential project in San Antonio A venture of Franklin Development and the San Antonio Housing Authority is developing the project south of Hemisfair Park It will include a...
Dallas Business Journal Billingsley Co has broken ground on a 10-story office building as part of the 1,000-acre Cypress Watters development in suburban Dallas The local developer is building the 300,000-square-foot property at 2999 Olympus Blvd in...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Zeckendorf Development and Suffolk Construction is in talks to take over the 236-unit XI residential condominium project in Manhattan HFZ Capital, which is developing the project, revealed the talks in a...