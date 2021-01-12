Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal A venture of Fairstead and Atalaya Capital has paid $74 million, or $500,000/unit, for the 148-unit Pelham Hall apartment property in the Boston suburb of Brookline, Mass It bought the property from Nordblom Co of Burlington,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $363 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 288-unit 54 Station apartment property in Durham, NC The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Chaucer Creek Capital of...
Dwight Capital has written a $37 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 256-unit Village at Baker Creek apartment property in Bellingham, Wash The loan allowed the property’s owner,...
Mosaic Real Estate Investors has provided $60 million of construction financing for the 360-unit first phase of the Sovereign at Town Center apartment property in Davenport, Fla, which is just south of Orlando, Fla The nonrecourse loan was arranged...
Dallas CityBizList Equus Capital Partners has lined up $40 million of financing against a pair of office buildings with a combined 302,980 square feet in Houston East West Bank provided the five-year, floating-rate loans, which were arranged by JLL...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has provided $367 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 278-unit Infinity Westshore apartment property in Tampa, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Dinerstein Cos of Houston,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Quantum Equities has paid $80 million, or $133,556/unit, for the 599-unit Regency Pointe apartment property in Forestville, Md, about 10 miles southeast of Washington, DC The New York company bought the...
Commercial Observer New York Community Bank has provided $113 million of financing against the 240-unit Otto Greenpoint apartment property in Brooklyn, NY Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan, which has a five-year term Stellar Management owns...
Commercial Observer A venture of SL Green Realty Corp and PGIM Real Estate has secured $360 million of financing against 100 Park Ave, a 903,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Aareal Capital Corp provided the loan, which allowed the...