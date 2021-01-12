Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow A venture of Pacific Life Insurance Co and JBG Smith is looking to sell the 1,152-room Washington Marriott Wardman Park hotel in Washington, DC The venture yesterday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US Bankruptcy Court for...
Philadelphia Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for 94,000 square feet at 700 Ramona Ave in Philadelphia The online retail giant will use the vacant building as a distribution facility Last year, Amazon inked leases for more than 3...
Commercial Observer Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $19 million for the development site at 2025 Clarendon Blvd in Arlington, Va The Charleston, SC, investment manager bought the property from Carr Properties, a Washington, DC, developer JLL...
Mosaic Real Estate Investors has provided $60 million of construction financing for the 360-unit first phase of the Sovereign at Town Center apartment property in Davenport, Fla, which is just south of Orlando, Fla The nonrecourse loan was arranged...
Crain’s New York Business CBSK Ironstate has filed plans for a 100,000-square-foot office building at 358 Bowery in Manhattan The 21-story building would include a community center CBSK is a venture of CB Developers, SK Development and...
Boston Business Journal Oxford Properties Group is planning to construct a 393,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 125 Lincoln St in Boston The Toronto investment manager acquired the project’s development site in 2017 Last year, Oxford...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Mortenson Development is planning a 233-unit apartment complex at 9920 Wayzata Blvd in St Louis Park, Minn The Minneapolis developer received approvals for the development from the St Louis Park Planning...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Clarion Partners and MRP Industrial has paid $1105 million for the development site at 1900 River Road in Burlington, NJ, about 30 miles northeast of downtown Philadelphia It bought the site from Stag...
Commercial Observer Asana Partners has paid $39 million, or about $77450/sf, for the 50,355-square-foot Sam’s Park & Shop shopping center in Washington, DC The Charlotte, NC, investment manager bought the property from Federal Realty...