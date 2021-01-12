Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Kokes Properties has broken ground on the 190-unit Mill at Riverside residential property in Riverside, NJ, about 15 miles northeast of Philadelphia The Brielle, NJ, developer expects to complete the first phase of the project in...
Philadelphia Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for 94,000 square feet at 700 Ramona Ave in Philadelphia The online retail giant will use the vacant building as a distribution facility Last year, Amazon inked leases for more than 3...
Commercial Observer Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $19 million for the development site at 2025 Clarendon Blvd in Arlington, Va The Charleston, SC, investment manager bought the property from Carr Properties, a Washington, DC, developer JLL...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Clarion Partners and MRP Industrial has paid $1105 million for the development site at 1900 River Road in Burlington, NJ, about 30 miles northeast of downtown Philadelphia It bought the site from Stag...
Commercial Observer Asana Partners has paid $39 million, or about $77450/sf, for the 50,355-square-foot Sam’s Park & Shop shopping center in Washington, DC The Charlotte, NC, investment manager bought the property from Federal Realty...
Philadelphia Business Journal Faropoint has paid $294 million, or $9669/sf, for the Runnemede Corporate Center, a 304,077-square-foot industrial complex in the Philadelphia suburb of Runnemede, NJ The Tel Aviv, Israel, real estate investment firm,...
The Real Deal Savanna is offering for sale the 135,000-square-foot office building at 1825 Park Ave in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood The New York firm has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property, which could sell for $75...
The Real Deal East West Development is offering for sale the development site at 41-50 21st St in Queens, NY The Queens developer has hired HKS Real Estate Advisors to market the property, which could sell for more than $60 million East West is also...
Commercial Observer TriTower Financial Group has paid $585 million, or $37250/sf, for 1717 Rhode Island Ave NW, a 157,050-square-foot office building in Washington, DC The Boston investment manager bought the property from BentallGreenOak in a deal...