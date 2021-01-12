Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal A venture of Fairstead and Atalaya Capital has paid $74 million, or $500,000/unit, for the 148-unit Pelham Hall apartment property in the Boston suburb of Brookline, Mass It bought the property from Nordblom Co of Burlington,...
RENTVcom The Garmon Corp has paid $126 million, or $13740/sf, for the 91,700-square-foot industrial building at 43350-43352 Business Park Drive in Temecula, Calif The pet supply manufacturer purchased the property from Temecula BP LLC, which was...
Dallas Morning News ProPak Logistics has signed a lease for 103,085 square feet of industrial space at 8801 Autobahn Drive in Dallas The lease was negotiated by Holt Lunsford Commercial and...
Dallas Morning News Dallas County, Texas, has bought a 104,427-square-foot office and industrial property at 1460 Round Table Drive in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Stream Realty Partners brokered the...
Dallas Morning News The venture of Cawley Partners and Staubach Capital has bought a pair of office buildings totaling 475,000 square feet in Southlake, Texas, about 25 miles northwest of Dallas Sabre Global sold the buildings, at 3120 and 3150...
Dallas Morning News Sherman Residential has bought Lincoln Kessler Park, a 299-unit apartment complex in Dallas Lincoln Property Co sold the property, which it had developed in 2017 The sales price was not disclosed The property, at 2400 Fort Worth...
Prologis has acquired the 139,000-square-foot Shaw Business Center in San Francisco for an undisclosed price The San Francisco REIT purchased the property from SBC Investors LLC, which was represented by CBRE Shaw Business Center, at 200-212 Shaw...
Commercial Observer Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $19 million for the development site at 2025 Clarendon Blvd in Arlington, Va The Charleston, SC, investment manager bought the property from Carr Properties, a Washington, DC, developer JLL...
Houston Business Journal Dayton Street Partners has bought the 500,000-square-foot logistics center at 5800 Mesa Drive in Houston The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Chicago investment firm plans to completely renovate the...