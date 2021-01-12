Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal SunCap Opportunity Fund has paid $185 million, or about $10601/sf, for the 174,506-square-foot Northbridge Business Center in Charlotte, NC The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company bought the industrial property from SkyREM of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle JLL Income Property Trust has bought the 240-unit Siena Suwanee Town Center in Suwanee, Ga, for $70 million, or about $291,667/unit The seller was not disclosed The property, at 400 Buford Highway, opened three years ago...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliates of Krausz Cos has paid $141 million, or $150,000/unit, for the 94-unit Alta Village Gardens Apartments in West Palm Beach, Fla AVG APTS LLC was the seller The property was built on a 763-acre site at 1907...
South Florida Business Journal Bar Invest Group has bought the Landings at Pembroke Pines, a 358-unit apartment property in Pembroke Pines, Fla, for $795 million, or about $222,067/unit An affiliate of Starwood Capital Group sold the complex, which...
South Florida Business Journal Amerant Bank has sold the 101,634-square-foot office building at 12496 NW 25th St in Miami for $1243 million, or about $12230/sf The Coral Gables, Fla, bank sold the property to Prologis, a San Francisco REIT The...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Fairstead and Atalaya Capital has paid $74 million, or $500,000/unit, for the 148-unit Pelham Hall apartment property in the Boston suburb of Brookline, Mass It bought the property from Nordblom Co of Burlington,...
AZ Big Media YAM Properties has paid $515 million, or $21425/sf, for the 240,370-square-foot Pima Crossing shopping center in Scottsdale, Ariz The Scottsdale company purchased the property from Karlin Real Estate, which was represented in the deal...
RENTVcom The Garmon Corp has paid $126 million, or $13740/sf, for the 91,700-square-foot industrial building at 43350-43352 Business Park Drive in Temecula, Calif The pet supply manufacturer purchased the property from Temecula BP LLC, which was...
Dallas Morning News ProPak Logistics has signed a lease for 103,085 square feet of industrial space at 8801 Autobahn Drive in Dallas The lease was negotiated by Holt Lunsford Commercial and...