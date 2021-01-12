Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bank OZK and Square Mile Capital Management have provided $114 million of financing for the construction of 100 Altair Way, a 180,000-square-foot office building that’s being developed in Sunnyvale, Calif Bank OZK retained the senior loan part...
AZ Big Media YAM Properties has paid $515 million, or $21425/sf, for the 240,370-square-foot Pima Crossing shopping center in Scottsdale, Ariz The Scottsdale company purchased the property from Karlin Real Estate, which was represented in the deal...
RENTVcom The Garmon Corp has paid $126 million, or $13740/sf, for the 91,700-square-foot industrial building at 43350-43352 Business Park Drive in Temecula, Calif The pet supply manufacturer purchased the property from Temecula BP LLC, which was...
Dallas Morning News ProPak Logistics has signed a lease for 103,085 square feet of industrial space at 8801 Autobahn Drive in Dallas The lease was negotiated by Holt Lunsford Commercial and...
Dallas Morning News Dallas County, Texas, has bought a 104,427-square-foot office and industrial property at 1460 Round Table Drive in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Stream Realty Partners brokered the...
Dallas Morning News The venture of Cawley Partners and Staubach Capital has bought a pair of office buildings totaling 475,000 square feet in Southlake, Texas, about 25 miles northwest of Dallas Sabre Global sold the buildings, at 3120 and 3150...
Dallas Morning News Sherman Residential has bought Lincoln Kessler Park, a 299-unit apartment complex in Dallas Lincoln Property Co sold the property, which it had developed in 2017 The sales price was not disclosed The property, at 2400 Fort Worth...
Prologis has acquired the 139,000-square-foot Shaw Business Center in San Francisco for an undisclosed price The San Francisco REIT purchased the property from SBC Investors LLC, which was represented by CBRE Shaw Business Center, at 200-212 Shaw...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $363 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 288-unit 54 Station apartment property in Durham, NC The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Chaucer Creek Capital of...