Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CA Ventures has paid $80 million, or about $133,779/unit, for the 598-bed University Park student-housing property in Boca Raton, Fla The Chicago investment manager bought the property from a venture of...
Charlotte Business Journal SunCap Opportunity Fund has paid $185 million, or about $10601/sf, for the 174,506-square-foot Northbridge Business Center in Charlotte, NC The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company bought the industrial property from SkyREM of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle JLL Income Property Trust has bought the 240-unit Siena Suwanee Town Center in Suwanee, Ga, for $70 million, or about $291,667/unit The seller was not disclosed The property, at 400 Buford Highway, opened three years ago...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliates of Krausz Cos has paid $141 million, or $150,000/unit, for the 94-unit Alta Village Gardens Apartments in West Palm Beach, Fla AVG APTS LLC was the seller The property was built on a 763-acre site at 1907...
South Florida Business Journal Bar Invest Group has bought the Landings at Pembroke Pines, a 358-unit apartment property in Pembroke Pines, Fla, for $795 million, or about $222,067/unit An affiliate of Starwood Capital Group sold the complex, which...
South Florida Business Journal Amerant Bank has sold the 101,634-square-foot office building at 12496 NW 25th St in Miami for $1243 million, or about $12230/sf The Coral Gables, Fla, bank sold the property to Prologis, a San Francisco REIT The...
Southwood Realty has paid $54 million, or $166,667/unit, for the 324-unit Belle Meade Apartment Homes in Wilmington, NC The Gastonia, NC, real estate investment firm bought the property from McAdams Homes of Wilmington, which had developed it in...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Fairstead and Atalaya Capital has paid $74 million, or $500,000/unit, for the 148-unit Pelham Hall apartment property in the Boston suburb of Brookline, Mass It bought the property from Nordblom Co of Burlington,...
AZ Big Media YAM Properties has paid $515 million, or $21425/sf, for the 240,370-square-foot Pima Crossing shopping center in Scottsdale, Ariz The Scottsdale company purchased the property from Karlin Real Estate, which was represented in the deal...